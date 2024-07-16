GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Doda encounter: Rise in militancy in Jammu division in last three years

Watch: Doda encounter: Rise in militancy in Jammu division in last three years

For nearly two decades, peace and normalcy had returned to the Jammu region. But since 2021, the region has seen a revival of terrorism and militancy

Published - July 16, 2024 02:02 pm IST

Vijaita Singh
Vijaita Singh

Four Army personnel including a Captain were killed in action in the encounter at Doda in Jammu that began on the night of July 15. In the last three years, there has been a resurgence of militant activity in Jammu division.

For nearly two decades, peace and normalcy had returned to the Jammu region. But since 2021, the region has seen a revival of terrorism and militancy.

The Hindu’s Vijaita Singh analyses the reasons why there has been heightened militant activity in the region.

Production: Shibu Narayan

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime)

