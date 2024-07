Preparations are in full swing as Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, has commenced in Srinagar, with people in the city hoisting black banners and flags.

Muharram, which marks the arrival of the new year in the Islamic calendar, holds great significance for Muslims worldwide.

Stalls have been installed at various city centres where food and water are being distributed to commemorate the tragedy of Karbala.

Video: PTI