Visibility poor at Jammu airport; CM Omar Abdullah reaches city by road to attend office

Published - November 11, 2024 01:46 pm IST - Jammu

CM Omar Abdullah also shared three videos of his cavalcade moving from summer capital Srinagar to Jammu on November 10

PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary arrive for a visit to the Civil Secretariat, in Jammu, on November 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday (November 11, 2024) shared glimpses of his road trip from Srinagar to attend his office in the Civil Secretariat, in Jammu, after his flight had got cancelled owing to poor visibility.

“Eleven flights were cancelled on Sunday (November 10, 2024), owing to low visibility and another was called off owing to technical reasons,” airport officials said.

Fear, intimidation will only yield unnatural peace in J&K: Omar Abdullah

"Poor visibility in Jammu meant a sudden, last minute, road trip. Nothing flew into or out from Jammu yesterday (Sunday) so I had to saddle up and take the road to the winter capital," Mr. Abdullah said in a post on X.

He also shared three videos of his cavalcade moving from summer capital Srinagar to Jammu on Sunday (November 10, 2024.) Airport officials, however, said flight operations resumed on Monday morning (November 11, 2024) as per schedule.

Resolution made the world know what we want: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

In another post, Mr. Abdullah said, "Looking at the visibility from the balcony of the official residence, I don't think flights will be operating any time soon today either. You can barely see the sun in the haze." This is the Chief Minister's first visit to the Jammu Civil Secretariat after assuming charge on October 16.

He was accorded a warm welcome by the employees as he reached his office at 10 a.m. Earlier, the government had directed bureaucrats to ensure their presence at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu starting from November 11.

