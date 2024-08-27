Village Defence Guards open fire on observing suspicious movement in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri

A group of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) opened fire on observing suspicious movement in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

“The guards noticed two unidentified persons near the house of a political activist at village Meira-Nagrota, eight km from Rajouri district headquarters, late Monday (August 26, 2024) night,” the officials said.

Security forces cordoned off the village and carried out searches following the incident but there was no trace of the suspected persons.

“The search operation was extended to adjoining villages this morning and was continuing when last reports were received,” the officials said.

