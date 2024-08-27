ADVERTISEMENT

Village Defence Guards open fire on observing suspicious movement in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri

Published - August 27, 2024 11:29 am IST - Jammu

Security forces cordoned off the village and carried out searches following the incident but there was no trace of the suspected persons

PTI

Village Defence Guards keep vigil at a forest area near a district in Jammu and Kashmir. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A group of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) opened fire on observing suspicious movement in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

“The guards noticed two unidentified persons near the house of a political activist at village Meira-Nagrota, eight km from Rajouri district headquarters, late Monday (August 26, 2024) night,” the officials said.

Security forces cordoned off the village and carried out searches following the incident but there was no trace of the suspected persons.

“The search operation was extended to adjoining villages this morning and was continuing when last reports were received,” the officials said.

