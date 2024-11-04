GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veteran NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather elected Speaker of J&K Legislative Assembly

Mr. Rather was elected the Speaker with a voice vote after the opposition parties decided against contesting for the post

Updated - November 04, 2024 11:23 am IST

PTI
National Conference’s Abdul Rahim Rather elected as the Speaker of J&K Legislative Assembly.

National Conference’s Abdul Rahim Rather elected as the Speaker of J&K Legislative Assembly. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Veteran National Conference leader and seven-time MLA from Charar-e-Sharief Abdul Rahim Rather was elected as the first Speaker of the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (November 4, 2024).

Mr. Rather was elected the Speaker with a voice vote after the opposition parties decided against contesting for the post. Protem Speaker Mubarak Gul conducted the election.

Minister for Agriculture Javed Ahmad Dar moved a motion to name Mr. Rather for the post of Speaker, while NC’s MLA Ramban Arjun Singh Raju seconded the motion on the first day of the five-day session.

J&K’s first Assembly session on Nov. 4: All eyes on NC’s likely resolution on Article 370, L-G’s address

After his election, Mr. Rather was escorted to the chair by the Leader of the House Omar Abdullah, and Leader of Opposition, BJP’s Sunil Sharma.

Mr. Rather had earlier held the post of the Speaker in the legislative assembly of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. He was also the Leader of the Opposition from 2002 to 2008 when the PDP-Congress coalition government ruled the State.

The House met after a gap of more than six years, with the last session held in early 2018, a year before the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Published - November 04, 2024 11:03 am IST

