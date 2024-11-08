 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uproar in J&K Assembly again as BJP protests over Article 370 resolution

The House has been witnessing uproar from the last two days as BJP MLAs protested vociferously after the passage of the resolution

Updated - November 08, 2024 11:42 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Ruckus in J-K Assembly as opposition MLAs raise slogans in protest over the special status resolution in Srinagar, Friday (November 8, 2024).

Ruckus in J-K Assembly as opposition MLAs raise slogans in protest over the special status resolution in Srinagar, Friday (November 8, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Ruckus prevailed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the third day on Friday (November 8, 2024) as BJP members protested over the special status resolution, leading the speaker to marshal out 12 Opposition MLAs and Langate legislator Sheikh Khurshid.

As the House met for the day, BJP MLAs raised slogans like ‘Pakistani agenda nahi chalega’.

BJP MLAs also jumped into the well of the House, following which Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather directed that they be marshalled out.

Also Read:

Soon after they were evicted, 11 other BJP MLAs walked out of the House in protest.

The House has been witnessing uproar from the last two days as BJP MLAs protested vociferously after the passage of the resolution.

Restoration of special status: Parties term J&K Assembly resolution half-hearted; PDP set to propose amendments

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary had moved the resolution on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) that said: “This Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha calls for restoration of J&K Statehood; lauds high turnout in polls

It said the Assembly calls upon the Centre to initiate talks with elected representatives from the region for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and constitutional guarantees and to work out constitutional mechanisms for the same.

“This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” it added.

Published - November 08, 2024 11:34 am IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.