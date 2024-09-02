ADVERTISEMENT

Two women dead, one girl injured in landslide on Vaishno Devi track in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

Published - September 02, 2024 05:09 pm IST - Katra/Jammu

Reasi’s Deputy Commissioner has said that senior police and civil administration officers have rushed to the spot, and further details are awaited

PTI

Following a landslide, a collapsed structure on a track to the Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district, Monday, September 2, 2024. Two pilgrims were killed and one other suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two women pilgrims died while a girl was grievously injured in a landslide on the new track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Monday (September 2, 2024), officials said.

According to them, the landslide hit the route near Panchi, 3 km ahead of Bhawan around 2.35 p.m. A portion of an overhead iron structure was also damaged, the officials said.

The pilgrims were heading for the shrine when they got trapped under the iron structure following the landslide, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Reasi Vishesh Paul Mahajan quoted the preliminary information report to say that two women have died, and a girl has been grievously injured in the incident.

Senior police and civil administration officers have rushed to the spot, and further details are awaited, he told PTI.

Mr. Mahajan is heading to Katra – the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

Officials said a rescue operation was launched immediately after the landslide and movement of pilgrims on the track was suspended.

On New Year’s Day in 2022, a stampede at the shrine left 12 pilgrims dead and 16 injured.

