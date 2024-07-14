Two prominent Islamic preachers booked in Kashmir over ‘inflammatory speeches’

Two prominent Islamic scholars were booked on July 13 by the J&K Police for their “derogatory remarks against a particular community”.

“The clerics have been bound down to prevent further inflammatory speech,” a police spokesman said.

The derogatory remarks made by the clerics, according to the police, were brought to the attention of the Anantnag Police, “which promptly initiated proceedings under the relevant provisions of the law”.

The police identified the preachers as Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Abdul Rashid Dawoodi. Both are prominent religious scholars and hold sway among a sizable section of followers. They have been arrested in the past too.

The Anantnag Police said it was “committed to maintaining communal harmony and ensuring the safety of all citizens”.

“We urge the public to report any instances of hate speech or inflammatory language to the authorities immediately,” the police said.

The police directed that “everyone should refrain from such behaviour”.

“The police are dedicated to addressing and preventing hate speech to ensure peace and unity within the community,” the police said.