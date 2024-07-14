GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two prominent Islamic preachers booked in Kashmir over ‘inflammatory speeches’

Anantnag Police says it is committed to maintaining communal harmony, after initiating action against the two scholars

Published - July 14, 2024 04:17 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Two prominent Islamic scholars were booked on July 13 by the J&K Police for their “derogatory remarks against a particular community”.

“The clerics have been bound down to prevent further inflammatory speech,” a police spokesman said.

The derogatory remarks made by the clerics, according to the police, were brought to the attention of the Anantnag Police, “which promptly initiated proceedings under the relevant provisions of the law”.

The police identified the preachers as Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Abdul Rashid Dawoodi. Both are prominent religious scholars and hold sway among a sizable section of followers. They have been arrested in the past too.

The Anantnag Police said it was “committed to maintaining communal harmony and ensuring the safety of all citizens”.

“We urge the public to report any instances of hate speech or inflammatory language to the authorities immediately,” the police said.

The police directed that “everyone should refrain from such behaviour”.

“The police are dedicated to addressing and preventing hate speech to ensure peace and unity within the community,” the police said.

Related Topics

Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.