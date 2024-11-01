GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2 non-locals injured after being shot at in Kashmir

Preliminary reports suggested that gunmen fired at two non-locals in Mazhama Magam area of Budgam

Updated - November 01, 2024 10:15 pm IST - Srinagar:

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel keep vigil after two persons from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on November 1, 2024.

Security personnel keep vigil after two persons from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on November 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Suspected militants fired upon and injured two non-local workers in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Friday evening (November 1, 2024).

Also Read: Militants shoot dead six workers, a doctor in Kashmir’s Ganderbal

Preliminary reports suggested that gunmen fired at two non-locals in Mazhama Magam area of Budgam. The non-locals were working on a project of the Jal Jeevan Department on the banks of Nallah Sukhnag when they were targeted by unknown gunmen. Both the civilians suffered injuries in the attack and were shifted to a hospital, officials said. 

Also Read: Fighting militants in the mountains

Initial reports suggested one non-local sustained a bullet injury in the arm and another in the leg. The condition of the injured was stated to be stable.  

The victims were identified as Sanjay and Usman, both from Uttar Pradesh. The attackers fled the area after the firing. Security forces have launched a major search operation to trace the attackers, officials said.

Watch: Doda encounter: Rise in militancy in Jammu division in last three years

It is the fourth attack on non-local workers in J&K in the past one month. Earlier, militants shot dead a non-local in Shopian and injured another in Pulwama’s Tral. In Ganderbal, a militant attack left seven civilians, including six non-locals and one local doctor, dead. 

Published - November 01, 2024 10:06 pm IST

Jammu and Kashmir

