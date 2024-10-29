All 3 trapped militants killed in Jammu’s Akhnoor: Army

On Tuesday (October 29, 2024) morning, the Indian Army killed two more militants in Jammu’s Akhnoor, where three militants made an abortive attempt to attack security forces.
“After round-the-clock surveillance throughout the night, an intense firefight unfolded today morning resulting in a significant victory for our forces. Relentless operations and tactical excellence have led to the elimination of three terrorists,” an Army spokesman said.
The Army said the operation saw a successful recovery of war-like stores, “marking a critical step in maintaining security in the region”.
An encounter started at Asan, Sunderbani Sector, on Monday (October 28, 2024) morning when militants fired upon a convoy. The area was cordoned off immediately. A special team of NSG commandos also joined the security forces to neutralise the militants. Officials said BMP-II, an infantry combat vehicle, also known as APC ‘Sarath’, was deployed by the security forces at the encounter site.
Officials said a combing operation continued in the area and the bodies were being retrieved from the encounter site.
J&K has witnessed four major militant attacks this month, which have left 10 civilians and two security personnel dead.
Published - October 29, 2024 10:49 am IST