All 3 trapped militants killed in Jammu’s Akhnoor: Army

On Tuesday (October 29, 2024) morning, the Indian Army killed two more militants in Jammu’s Akhnoor, where three militants made an abortive attempt to attack security forces.

3 militants killed in Jammu following attack on Army convoy

“After round-the-clock surveillance throughout the night, an intense firefight unfolded today morning resulting in a significant victory for our forces. Relentless operations and tactical excellence have led to the elimination of three terrorists,” an Army spokesman said.

The Army said the operation saw a successful recovery of war-like stores, “marking a critical step in maintaining security in the region”.

Army vehicle fired upon in Akhnoor sector in Jammu

An encounter started at Asan, Sunderbani Sector, on Monday (October 28, 2024) morning when militants fired upon a convoy. The area was cordoned off immediately. A special team of NSG commandos also joined the security forces to neutralise the militants. Officials said BMP-II, an infantry combat vehicle, also known as APC ‘Sarath’, was deployed by the security forces at the encounter site.

Officials said a combing operation continued in the area and the bodies were being retrieved from the encounter site.

J&K has witnessed four major militant attacks this month, which have left 10 civilians and two security personnel dead.