All 3 trapped militants killed in Jammu’s Akhnoor: Army

The latest encounter in the Jammu region comes amid a surge in terrorist activities in Kashmir where seven attacks have occurred in the past two weeks

Updated - October 29, 2024 01:30 pm IST - Jammu

The Hindu Bureau
Army jawans keep vigil near the site of the encounter between security forces and terrorists on the second day after terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy, in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, on October 29, 2024.

Army jawans keep vigil near the site of the encounter between security forces and terrorists on the second day after terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy, in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, on October 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

On Tuesday (October 29, 2024) morning, the Indian Army killed two more militants in Jammu’s Akhnoor, where three militants made an abortive attempt to attack security forces.

3 militants killed in Jammu following attack on Army convoy
| Video Credit: The Hindu

“After round-the-clock surveillance throughout the night, an intense firefight unfolded today morning resulting in a significant victory for our forces. Relentless operations and tactical excellence have led to the elimination of three terrorists,” an Army spokesman said.

Also read | Indian Army dog Phantom killed in Jammu anti-terror operation

Militant killed in ongoing operation in Jammu’s Sunderbani Sector: Army

The Army said the operation saw a successful recovery of war-like stores, “marking a critical step in maintaining security in the region”.

Army vehicle fired upon in Akhnoor sector in Jammu
A group of terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy passing through a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu on Monday, officials said. The Army personnel in the ambulance had a close shave as the terrorists, who recently infiltrated into India, managed to escape to a nearby forest in the face of a strong retaliation by the troops, they said. | Video Credit: The Hindu

An encounter started at Asan, Sunderbani Sector, on Monday (October 28, 2024) morning when militants fired upon a convoy. The area was cordoned off immediately. A special team of NSG commandos also joined the security forces to neutralise the militants. Officials said BMP-II, an infantry combat vehicle, also known as APC ‘Sarath’, was deployed by the security forces at the encounter site.

Officials said a combing operation continued in the area and the bodies were being retrieved from the encounter site.

J&K has witnessed four major militant attacks this month, which have left 10 civilians and two security personnel dead.

Published - October 29, 2024 10:49 am IST

