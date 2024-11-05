Two militants trapped, gunfight on in J&K’s Bandipora: officials

The Army on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) surrounded two armed militants and engaged them in a firefight in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An Army spokesman said it received specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Kaitsan forest. “A joint operation was launched in Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora. A contact was established and a firefight ensued. The operation is in progress,” the Army said.

Preliminary reports suggested that security forces inflicted casualties on the hiding militants. However, no body was retrieved till Tuesday (November 5, 2024) evening. At least two militants are suspected to be hiding at the encounter site, according to official sources.

Earlier on November 1, militants opened fire at security forces in Panar area of Bandipora. “Terrorists had escaped into the jungle,” the Army said.

