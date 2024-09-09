ADVERTISEMENT

Two infiltrators killed in Jammu’s Nowshera: Army

Updated - September 09, 2024 09:29 am IST - Jammu

The Army said two terrorists were neutralised and a large quantity of war like stores were recovered during the operation

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel at Jammu. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Two unidentified infiltrators were killed in an anti-infiltration operation of the Army along the Line of Control in Jammu’s Nowshera district on Monday (September 9, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and the J&K police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Indian Army on the intervening night of September 08-09 in the general area of Lam, Nowshera,” an Army spokesman said.

Army opens fire on suspected infiltrators along LoC in J-K, search operations underway

The Army said two terrorists were neutralised and a large quantity of war like stores were recovered during the operation.

“Two AK-47s and one pistol recovered so far. Search operation is in progress,” the spokesman said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US