Two infiltrators killed in Jammu’s Nowshera: Army

Two unidentified infiltrators were killed in an anti-infiltration operation of the Army along the Line of Control in Jammu’s Nowshera district on Monday (September 9, 2024).

“Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and the J&K police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Indian Army on the intervening night of September 08-09 in the general area of Lam, Nowshera,” an Army spokesman said.

The Army said two terrorists were neutralised and a large quantity of war like stores were recovered during the operation.

“Two AK-47s and one pistol recovered so far. Search operation is in progress,” the spokesman said.