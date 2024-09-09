GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two infiltrators killed in Jammu’s Nowshera: Army

The Army said two terrorists were neutralised and a large quantity of war like stores were recovered during the operation

Updated - September 09, 2024 09:29 am IST - Jammu

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel at Jammu. File

Security personnel at Jammu. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Two unidentified infiltrators were killed in an anti-infiltration operation of the Army along the Line of Control in Jammu’s Nowshera district on Monday (September 9, 2024).

“Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and the J&K police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Indian Army on the intervening night of September 08-09 in the general area of Lam, Nowshera,” an Army spokesman said.

Army opens fire on suspected infiltrators along LoC in J-K, search operations underway

The Army said two terrorists were neutralised and a large quantity of war like stores were recovered during the operation.

“Two AK-47s and one pistol recovered so far. Search operation is in progress,” the spokesman said.

Published - September 09, 2024 09:15 am IST

