Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in J&K's Poonch

Acting on a tip off, a joint search operation was launched by the police and Army in the Pathanateer area near Gursai top in Mendhar sub-division on Saturday evening

Published - September 15, 2024 07:01 am IST - Mendhar/Jammu

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

An encounter broke out in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district when security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, an official said on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

Acting on a tip off, a joint search operation was launched by the police and Army in the Pathanateer area near Gursai top in Mendhar sub-division on Saturday evening, the security official said.

Three militants killed in Baramulla operation, searches underway in Kishtwar in J&K

He said the search party came under fire from the hiding terrorists, triggering a gunfight.

Intermittent exchange of fire is on between both the sides, the official said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the area and further details are awaited.

Published - September 15, 2024 07:01 am IST

