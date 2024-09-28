ADVERTISEMENT

Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in J&K's Kulgam

Published - September 28, 2024 10:01 am IST - Srinagar

The encounter broke out in Adigam village of Devsar area after security personnel launched a cordon and search operation.

PTI

Army jawans stand guard near encounter site in Adigam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, 28 Sep 2024. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (September 28, 2024), police said.

The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village of Devsar area after security personnel launched a cordon and search operation.

"Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

No casualties have been reported from either side so far.

