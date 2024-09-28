Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in J&K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (September 28, 2024), police said.

The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village of Devsar area after security personnel launched a cordon and search operation.

"Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

No casualties have been reported from either side so far.

