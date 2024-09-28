GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in J&K's Kulgam

The encounter broke out in Adigam village of Devsar area after security personnel launched a cordon and search operation.

Published - September 28, 2024 10:01 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Army jawans stand guard near encounter site in Adigam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, 28 Sep 2024.

Army jawans stand guard near encounter site in Adigam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, 28 Sep 2024. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (September 28, 2024), police said.

The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village of Devsar area after security personnel launched a cordon and search operation.

"Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

No casualties have been reported from either side so far.

Published - September 28, 2024 10:01 am IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / encounters / armed Forces

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.