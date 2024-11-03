GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sunil Sharma elected as BJP legislature party leader in Jammu and Kashmir

Published - November 03, 2024 09:42 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Leader of the J&K BJP legislature party, Sunil Sharma. Photo credit: BJP Jammu and Kashmir via @BJP4JnK/X

Leader of the J&K BJP legislature party, Sunil Sharma. Photo credit: BJP Jammu and Kashmir via @BJP4JnK/X

Former minister Sunil Sharma was elected as the leader of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP legislature party on Sunday. The MLA from Padder Nagseni in the Kishtwar district is all set to be the leader of the opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

“Sunil Sharma has been elected as the BJP legislature party leader. He will be the leader of the opposition in the assembly,” a BJP spokesman said after a meeting of the Legislature party here.

The 47-year-old BJP leader was elected for a second term in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Mr. Sharma won with a narrow margin from Padder Nagseni, a newly created constituency after the 2022 delimitation process in the Union Territory.

Sat Sharma appointed as Jammu and Kashmir BJP president

Mr. Sharma was a minister of state in the PDP-BJP coalition government from 2014 to 2018.

The spokesman said Narinder Singh will be the party’s candidate for the post of deputy speaker.

Talking to reporters after the election, Mr. Sharma said he is grateful to the party’s central and state leadership for giving him this responsibility.

J&K BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana passes away; death widely mourned

“With the help, experience and blessings of my MLA colleagues, I will discharge my duties. Keeping in mind the party policies and aspirations of the people, we will be the voice of the people in the assembly and outside as well,” he said.

Asked about his priorities in the assembly, Mr. Sharma said, “I have just been appointed. The battle will start tomorrow. We have to see where the enemy is hiding, and we will attack accordingly.”

