Such attacks abhorrent, must be condemned: Omar Abdullah on labourer’s killing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

The body of the labourer, who was identified as Ashok Chauhan, was found in a field in the Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district

Published - October 19, 2024 09:36 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. File

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. File | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday (October 19, 2024) expressed grief over the killing of a non-local labourer whose body was found in the Shopian district and said such attacks must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

The body of the labourer, who was identified as Ashok Chauhan, was found in a field in the Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Also Read: Non-local driver shot at from close range in Kashmir’s Shopian

"Very sorry to hear about the death of Ashok Chouhan at the hands of militants in South Kashmir. These attacks are abhorrent & must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I send my condolences to the family & loved ones of the deceased," Mr. Abdullah said on X.

Chouhan's body bore two bullet wounds, according to police.

