Successful G-20 meet in Srinagar flipped tourism in Kashmir: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday credited “successful and peaceful G-20 meeting” in Srinagar last year for boosting tourism potential and “reviving foreign tourists’ footfall to the Valley”.

Speaking at the two-day J&K Tourism Development Conclave-2024 at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Mr. Sinha highlighted the massive transformation witnessed in Kashmir tourism over the past few years. “A real boost was the successful and peaceful G-20 tourism working group meeting. The participants later became the brand ambassadors of J&K’s tourism. Post G-20 meeting, foreign and domestic tourist arrivals showed a significant increase,” the L-G said.

He asked the stakeholders to chalk out a map “to promote spiritual tourism, adventure tourism, summer tourism, eco-tourism, wildlife tourism, religious tourism, bird watching tourism in J&K”.

“Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, the new era in J&K has created international interest while also encouraging domestic tourists to visit J&K. The transformation in the tourism sector is enriching local communities and helping us to build a modern tourism industry,” the L-G said.

He said J&K has witnessed unprecedented growth post Covid pandemic and roughly 300% year-on-year increase in foreign tourists. “Greater efforts and attention were paid to new policies, conducive environment, stimulus for the tourism industry and new experiences and value creation for year-round employment,” the L-G said.

He called for collective efforts from experts and industry leaders to explore the potential of adventure, border & heritage tourism, offbeat destinations, golf, bird-watching and agro-tourism in Jammu Kashmir.

“Destination weddings can also become a key driver for the growth of the tourism sector of Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

He said the competitive film policy has created a vibrant film ecosystem in the Union Territory. “Today, Jammu and Kashmir has become the most preferred destination for the filmmakers. Experts and our representatives from the Film industry must draw a roadmap to realise its full potential,” Mr. Sinha said.

During the two-day Tourism Development Conclave-2024, the participants will deliberate on strategies, development models and innovative approaches to promote sustainable tourism practices in J&K. Prominent personalities associated with the film and entertainment industry including Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kabir Khan and Sanjay Suri are attending the conclave.

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the L-G; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Department, senior officials, industry leaders and various stakeholders were also present during the conclave.

