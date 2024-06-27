GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Successful G-20 meet in Srinagar flipped tourism in Kashmir: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Speaking at the two-day J&K Tourism Development Conclave-2024, Mr. Sinha highlighted the massive transformation witnessed in Kashmir tourism over the past few years

Published - June 27, 2024 12:43 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha credited G-20 meeting in Srinagar last year for boosting tourism in the valley. File

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha credited G-20 meeting in Srinagar last year for boosting tourism in the valley. File | Photo Credit: -

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday credited “successful and peaceful G-20 meeting” in Srinagar last year for boosting tourism potential and “reviving foreign tourists’ footfall to the Valley”.

Speaking at the two-day J&K Tourism Development Conclave-2024 at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Mr. Sinha highlighted the massive transformation witnessed in Kashmir tourism over the past few years. “A real boost was the successful and peaceful G-20 tourism working group meeting. The participants later became the brand ambassadors of J&K’s tourism. Post G-20 meeting, foreign and domestic tourist arrivals showed a significant increase,” the L-G said.

He asked the stakeholders to chalk out a map “to promote spiritual tourism, adventure tourism, summer tourism, eco-tourism, wildlife tourism, religious tourism, bird watching tourism in J&K”.

“Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, the new era in J&K has created international interest while also encouraging domestic tourists to visit J&K. The transformation in the tourism sector is enriching local communities and helping us to build a modern tourism industry,” the L-G said.

He said J&K has witnessed unprecedented growth post Covid pandemic and roughly 300% year-on-year increase in foreign tourists. “Greater efforts and attention were paid to new policies, conducive environment, stimulus for the tourism industry and new experiences and value creation for year-round employment,” the L-G said.

He called for collective efforts from experts and industry leaders to explore the potential of adventure, border & heritage tourism, offbeat destinations, golf, bird-watching and agro-tourism in Jammu Kashmir. 

“Destination weddings can also become a key driver for the growth of the tourism sector of Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

He said the competitive film policy has created a vibrant film ecosystem in the Union Territory. “Today, Jammu and Kashmir has become the most preferred destination for the filmmakers. Experts and our representatives from the Film industry must draw a roadmap to realise its full potential,” Mr. Sinha said.

During the two-day Tourism Development Conclave-2024, the participants will deliberate on strategies, development models and innovative approaches to promote sustainable tourism practices in J&K. Prominent personalities associated with the film and entertainment industry including Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kabir Khan and Sanjay Suri are attending the conclave.

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the L-G; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Department, senior officials, industry leaders and various stakeholders were also present during the conclave.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Srinagar / G20 / G-20 New Delhi 2023

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.