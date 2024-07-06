ADVERTISEMENT

Encounter begins in Kashmir’s Kulgam, soldier injured

Updated - July 06, 2024 04:35 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 02:47 pm IST - Srinagar

A police spokesperson said an encounter erupted at Modergam village after contact was established with hiding militants

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

Representational image. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on July 6. One soldier has been injured in the exchange of fire. 

A police spokesperson said an encounter erupted at Modergam village of Kulgam district after contact was established with hiding militants. “Police and security forces are on the job,” the spokesperson said.

Preliminary reports suggested two militants were hiding at the encounter site.

The Indian Army has not divulged details on the condition of the injured soldier. 

