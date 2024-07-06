Encounter begins in Kashmir’s Kulgam, soldier injured

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on July 6. One soldier has been injured in the exchange of fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police spokesperson said an encounter erupted at Modergam village of Kulgam district after contact was established with hiding militants. “Police and security forces are on the job,” the spokesperson said.

Preliminary reports suggested two militants were hiding at the encounter site.

The Indian Army has not divulged details on the condition of the injured soldier.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.