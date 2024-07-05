‘Snatched’ Jammu and Kashmir status, land and job rights top NC’s manifesto meet in Srinagar

Return of ‘snatched’ Constitutional status, land and job rights topped the agenda of the National Conference’s (NC) manifesto committee meeting in Srinagar on July 5.

Senior NC leader and former Finance Minister Abdul Rahim Rather chaired the meeting of the party’s manifesto committee at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

“With their wealth of experience, the members of the committee steered the discussion towards crafting a visionary manifesto that would resonate with the people’s aspirations, leading the party to victory,” NC vice president Omar Abdullah said.

An elaborate process has been initiated to make the manifesto an inclusive document. NC leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Srinagar, said the issues like J&K’s snatched Constitutional status, land and job rights were discussed during the meeting.

“A process of discussion has started within the party and also channels of dialogue will be opened up with people in coming days. In the next 40 days, a manifesto will be brought out and, if our party comes to power, we will seek to implement it,” Mr. Mehdi said.

Mr. Mehdi said several issues were discussed during the meeting, which included unemployment, high electricity tariff, power projects, reservation quotas between open merit and backward sections, tourism, education etc.

“Our party will also work towards amnesty of jailed persons and implement it,” Mr. Mehdi said.

He welcomed the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) move to allow the oath ceremony of Engineer Rashid, who won the Baramulla constituency. “Mr. Rashid should be allowed to attend the Parliament’s proceedings,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hasnain Masoodi, another senior NC leader and former MP, said the party discussed the pressing issues faced by the common man in the past 10 years, which saw no elected government in J&K.

“Women empowerment, status of industry besides political rights were discussed. J&K has witnessed a governance deficit in the past ten years. Problems of the common man have piled up, which include unemployment and underemployment. We intend to collect advice from different sections of the society and identify the thrust areas before elections,” Mr. Masoodi said.

He said the manifesto meeting was attended by leaders from all regions of J&K and also represented different communities like Pandits, Sikhs etc. “for a comprehensive understanding of the issues faced by people”.

