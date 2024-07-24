ADVERTISEMENT

Situation in J&K will be back to normal within few months: LG

Published - July 24, 2024 04:20 pm IST - Srinagar

“People here have also given a befitting response to them before”

PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 24 said the situation in the Union Territory will be back to normal within a few months as inimical elements will be given a befitting response.

"Those who cannot digest (the peaceful atmosphere here), they should be (ready) for their end. People here have also given a befitting response to them before. The situation demands so. I think the situation will be back to normal again in a few months," Mr. Sinha told reporters here.

The Jammu region of the Union Territory has witnessed a spurt in militancy-related violence over the last few months.

The LG also welcomed the Union Budget, describing it as historic.

"I want to thank the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for presenting a historic budget in Parliament. I think it will lay a strong foundation for a developed India and, along with that, a developed Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Farmers, youngsters, women and the poor are the main focus of the government, Mr. Sinha said.

The Finance Minister has given money with a free hand for the overall growth of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

