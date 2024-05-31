GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Security forces launch anti-militancy ops in Poonch following brief gunfight

Published - May 31, 2024 10:38 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in J&K’s Poonch district on Friday, following a brief exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Marha Bufliaz area on Thursday.

Officials said the search operation was aimed at tracking down the fleeing militants. The exchange of fire was reported on Thursday night.

A patrol of security forces, which had launched a search operation following a tip off about the presence of militants in the area, came under fire. The militants could not be spotted after the stand-off, officials said. 

Related Topics

Srinagar / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.