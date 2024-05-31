Security forces launch anti-militancy ops in Poonch following brief gunfight

Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in J&K’s Poonch district on Friday, following a brief exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Marha Bufliaz area on Thursday.

Officials said the search operation was aimed at tracking down the fleeing militants. The exchange of fire was reported on Thursday night.

A patrol of security forces, which had launched a search operation following a tip off about the presence of militants in the area, came under fire. The militants could not be spotted after the stand-off, officials said.