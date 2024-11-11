 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Search operations underway in J&K’s Kishtwar forests to flush out terrorists

Security forces continue search for terrorists in dense forest after deadly encounter, hunting down those responsible for killings

Published - November 11, 2024 11:13 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Security tightens in the Zabarwan forest area after an encounter between security forces and terrorists took place during a joint Police and security forces operation, in Kishtwar on Sunday. File

Security tightens in the Zabarwan forest area after an encounter between security forces and terrorists took place during a joint Police and security forces operation, in Kishtwar on Sunday. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Security forces continued their search operation in the dense forests of Keshwan and adjoining areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Monday (November 11, 2024), a day after an Army officer died in a gunfight with terrorists holed up in the area.

The security personnel have been scouring the forest area for over four days, looking for the terrorists who abducted and killed two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) last Thursday (November 7, 2024).

Sunday’s (November 10, 2024) encounter broke out when joint search parties of the Army and police intercepted the terrorists around 11 am in the Keshwan forest area. The exchange of fire went on for more than four hours.

Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Sopore

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of the Army’s 2 Para, was killed and three more soldiers were injured in the gunfight.

Officials said there has been no fresh contact with the terrorists since Sunday’s (November 10, 2024) encounter.

They said three to four terrorists, responsible for the killings, are still holed up in the area and a massive search operation is underway to neutralise them.

Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

The officials added that thick foliage and challenging topography pose a challenge for the security personnel relentlessly chasing the trail to hunt down the terrorists.

On Thursday (November 7, 2024) evening, terrorists abducted VDGs Nazir Ahamed and Kuldeep Kumar and shot them dead in the nearby Kuntwara forest.

Published - November 11, 2024 11:13 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.