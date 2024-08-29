ADVERTISEMENT

Encounter breaks out following search operation in J&K’s Rajouri district

Updated - August 29, 2024 08:24 am IST

Published - August 29, 2024 07:57 am IST - Rajouri/Jammu

During the search operation, at around 2345 hours, a contact was established with terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire between the militants and security forces near Kheri Mohra area

PTI

A pre-dawn cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after reports of suspicious movement, leading to an exchange of fire, officials said. | Photo Credit: ANI

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on the intervening night of Wednesday (August 28, 2024) and Thursday (August 29, 2024) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after troops launched a cordon and search operation in response to suspected militant movement, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A search operation was launched by security forces in the general area of village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal in Rajouri district at 2130 hours on Wednesday night (following suspected terrorist movement),” a police spokesperson said.

Underground terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Rajouri

During the search operation, at around 2345 hours, a contact was established with terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire between the militants and security forces near Kheri Mohra area, the spokesperson added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces also fired few shots of tracer rounds to illuminate the area, the officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two to three terrorists are holed up in the cordon area, they said, adding that additional forces have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and the operation.

On Monday night, a group of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) noticed two unidentified persons near a house in Meira-Nagrota village at Rajouri district, and fired into the air. Following this, a search operation was initiated by security forces in the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US