SC to consider hearing plea for restoration of statehood to Jammu Kashmir

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for applicants, urged a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the plea needed an urgent hearing

Updated - October 17, 2024 01:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan urges a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the plea needed an urgent hearing

Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan urges a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the plea needed an urgent hearing | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 17, 2024) said it will consider listing a plea seeking time-bound restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for applicants, urged a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the plea needed an urgent hearing.

Deliver on promise of Article 370: J&K regional parties to CM Omar Abdullah 

"There is an MA (Miscellaneous Application) for conferring statehood. It was noted (in last year's judgement) that it has to be time-bound," the senior lawyer said.

"I will deal with it," the CJI said.

The fresh application was filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, an academician, and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, a socio-political activist, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Watch | The historic shift in Jammu and Kashmir’s status | Explained

On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court had unanimously upheld the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019 and ordered that assembly elections be held there by September 2024. The court had also said that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood should be restored "at the earliest".

Published - October 17, 2024 01:15 pm IST

