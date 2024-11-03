GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sat Sharma appointed as Jammu and Kashmir BJP president

Sat Sharma replaced Ravinder Raina to become the president of the party in Jammu and Kashmir

Updated - November 03, 2024 11:36 am IST - New Delhi

Sat Sharma is appointed as the BJP party president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit

Sat Sharma is appointed as the BJP party president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The BJP leadership on Sunday (November 3, 2024) appointed Sat Sharma as president of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, replacing Ravinder Raina.

A party communication said Mr. Raina has been made a member of its national executive.

Mr. Sharma has been at the helm earlier as well and is an experienced organisation person.

Party sources said the tenure of Mr. Raina, who was in the chair since 2018, was over long back, and the change of guard is a natural exercise as the BJP prepares for organisational elections.

The party is likely to have new presidents in more states in the coming days and weeks.

Published - November 03, 2024 11:33 am IST

