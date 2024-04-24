ADVERTISEMENT

Sajad Lone weaves web of pre-poll alliances to net Baramulla seat

April 24, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - SRINAGAR

Sajad Lone has already secured an alliance with the J&K Apni Party, while a few others have pledged their support for him

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference chief and Lok Sabha candidate from Baramulla Sajad Lone addresses a press conference, in Srinagar, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sajad Lone, J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) chief contesting from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, is weaving a web of pre-poll alliances to net the seat and defeat National Conference (NC) candidate Omar Abdullah.

Mr. Lone has already managed a pre-poll alliance with Altaf Bukhari’s J&K Apni Party (JKAP). Mr. Bukhari has senior leaders like Ghulam Hassan Mir, Usman Majeed and Dilawar Mir, all former Ministers and legislators, in its fold.

Sources said Mr. Lone’s party is also reaching out to Nazir Khan, an influential District Development Council (DDC) chairman from Budgam, in an attempt to cobble together pre-poll alliances in all 18 Assembly segments of the Baramulla constituency.

“I pledge my support to the candidate who assures all-round development in Budgam and Beerwah constituency. Our focus remains on advancing the interests and aspirations of the people, and I stand dedicated to championing their cause,” Mr. Khan said.

Another independent leader, Yasir Reshi has also pledged support to Mr. Lone. Mr. Reshi bagged 21,306 votes during the 2014 Assembly polls as a PDP leader. 

Former PDP leader and J&K Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussian Beigh is yet to formally announce his support. However, Mr. Beigh’s wife and DDC chairperson Safina Beigh has clarified she will not support the NC.

The NC, which won the seat in the 2019 Parliament polls, had secured 1,33,426 votes out of the 4,55,999 cast, against JKPC’s 1,03,193 votes. Mr. Lone’s party had emerged second in the election.

Mr. Lone said a staggering 3,22,573 votes “were cast against them”. “This means the NC secured a paltry 29% of the vote, while a resounding 71% of voters rejected their mandate. Alarmingly, for every single vote cast in their favour, 2.5 votes were cast against them. This travesty must end,” he said.

The election for the Baramulla seat will take place on May 20.

