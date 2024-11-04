Statehood restoration to be befitting reciprocation to faith people reposed in democracy: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in his address to the J&K assembly’s first session on Monday (November 4, 2024), said his government will make “all efforts for restoration of full Statehood and Constitutional Guarantees available to the State”.

“It would be a befitting reciprocation of the faith reposed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in our democratic institutions. In the meantime, I urge all stakeholders to work together as one team and extend full support to my government in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people,” Mr. Sinha, told the House.

Praising locals for high voter turnout, Mr. Sinha said it reflected the enduring faith of the people in democratic processes. “The high turnout, particularly in regions that traditionally couldn’t participate fully because of a vociferous minority sympathetic to separatist sentiments, indicates that the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to see electoral participation as a means to voice their concerns and aspirations. The successful completion of the electoral process marks an epoch in the history of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Underlining that people look up to the Government with many hopes and expectations, Mr. Sinha said the aspiration for a return to the Statehood remains strong.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister, on several occasions, has already expressed his commitment to restoring Statehood, which has been a source of rekindled hope and reassurance for the people. The Council of Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir has recently passed a unanimous resolution calling for the immediate restoration of statehood. This resolution reflects the collective will of the elected representatives, echoing the aspirations of the people for the reinstatement of full democratic governance,” he added.

The L-G’s speech sounded in tune with the ruling NC’s approach. “Huge natural resources endowed in J&K will be sustainably developed without harming our ecosystem that will ensure protection of these resources. Every section as well as every region of J&K will be treated equally and developed for ensuring inclusiveness and equity for balanced development,” the L-G said.

Mr. Sinha said the new Legislators, the administration, and all other stakeholders will work together to handle the challenges before us for a better and prosperous society.

J&K Cabinet resolution presses for Statehood

He said the government was committed to provide 200 units of free electricity to deserving households for which modalities are being worked out. “J&K is endowed with an abundance of water resources that are yet to be harnessed fully. My Government is committed to harnessing their full potential so that their economic dividend enhances people’s lives and J&K’s financial position,” he added.

Referring to the Rangarajan Committee Report of 2011, the L-G said the government will pursue the implementation of the report with the Government of India to address structural issues in the economy, support skill-building initiatives, and stimulate inclusive growth.

He said the government will ensure that all benefits are extended to the Tourism Sector, as an “industry”. “This will ensure that this sector witnesses requisite growth in investment for improving tourism infrastructure and services. My Government will focus on enhancing the quality of tourist experience, and devise appropriate interventions to manage the tourist inflow,” he added.

He said the J&K Industrial Policy, 2021-30, has been notified for encouraging private investment and to boost the industrial sector. “New Central Sector package of ₹28,400 crores is also available for encouraging new investments. My Government will develop 46 new industrial estates with all the modern facilities to attract industries and enhance job opportunities,” he added.

