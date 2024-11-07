 />
Resolution made the world know what we want: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Mr. Abdullah said that he will raise the voice through this Assembly “to convey the message” that the developments of August 5, 2019 were “not acceptable” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir

Published - November 07, 2024 11:00 pm IST - Srinagar

Peerzada Ashiq
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. File

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday ( November 7, 2024) said “our voice was forcefully reflected in it and the world came to know what we want” while referring to the passage of the resolution on special status and Constitutional guarantees in the J&K Assembly on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).  

“We wanted such a voice to emerge from the Assembly that will force the Centre to talk to us and not ignore us. That voice was reflected in the resolution, which has made the world know what we want and what we intend to achieve,” Mr. Abdullah, who visited Ganderbal district to inaugurate development projects, said. 

Referring to his recent election speeches, Mr. Abdullah said that he will raise his voice through this Assembly “to convey the message that what happened on August 5, 2019, was not acceptable to us”.

“It [August 5, 2019] took place without our consultation, permission or advice,” the J&K Chief Minister said.

He said his party was taunted for failing to move the resolution on day one. “We are not among those who forget and betray. The difference is that we know law and rule. We know how to bring things through the Assembly,” Mr. Abdullah said, in an oblique reference to the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said the NC wanted a voice to emerge from the Assembly that the centre could not ignore. “We could have brought one such resolution on day one, which they [the Centre] would have thrown in a dustbin,” he added.

