Release prisoners held without trial, end ‘harsh’ police verification, NC MP Mehdi urges CM

National Conference leader and Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) wrote an open letter to Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and identified the priority areas to be attended by the government, which include release of prisoners and ending the harsh police verification process in the Union Territory (UT).

“As you embark on this journey, it is crucial to respect the people’s mandate and to align your government’s actions with the aspirations of the citizens. While I am sure that you will address the political issues through the legislature/Assembly, I would like to suggest some priorities,” wrote Mr. Mehdi, also a popular Shia cleric.

The NC MP underlined the issues of release of prisoners and the harsh police verification process, rationalisation of reservation policies, filling of job vacancies and reduction in electricity tariffs.

“The urgent matter is the plight of prisoners who are held without trial. Your government should prioritise efforts to facilitate their release, ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law. The existing verification process/procedure are overly harsh and often penalise individuals for actions they did not commit. This procedure should be reconsidered,” the letter said.

‘Review quota policies’

On the reservation and recruitment policies, Mr. Mehdi said there was a need to “revisit the recent reservation policies”. “A balanced approach that supports deserving sections of society while maintaining open merit is necessary to foster an inclusive environment...The swift filling of government vacancies should be a priority, thereby bolstering the local economy and reducing unemployment,” the letter added.

He also sought change in electricity tariff plans. “Reducing these tariffs and ensuring a stable supply of electricity will help families withstand the harsh winter conditions,” he added.