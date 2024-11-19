ADVERTISEMENT

Recent Assembly election was about defending identity, dignity of Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Published - November 19, 2024 11:31 pm IST - Srinagar

‘Our MLAs were instrumental in voicing the deep concerns of people regarding the unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A’

The Hindu Bureau

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti being felicitated by party MLA Waheed Para at a function organised to honour newly elected MLAs at the party headquarters in Srinagar on November 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) said the recent Assembly election was about “defending the identity and dignity of J&K”.

“The (J&K Assembly) elections were not just about securing seats but about defending the identity and dignity of J&K. Our MLAs have been instrumental in voicing the deep concerns of the people regarding the unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. Their efforts remind us of the urgent need to continue this fight within legislative forums and through public outreach,” Ms. Mufti, who held a meeting of the party leaders in Srinagar, said.

She told the party leaders that the PDP’s “agenda of peace, development and dignity should reach every doorstep. “Our strength lies in our workers and their ability to connect with the people. Together, we can rebuild the party as a vehicle of hope and justice,” she said.

In the absence of business rules, Omar Abdullah faces an uphill battle to define turf in J&K

PDP won 3 seats

Ms. Mufti’s party won only three Assembly seats in the recent election. She praised the party MLAs for raising issues of critical importance to the people, particularly the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, during the recent Assembly session in Srinagar.

PDP MLA and Legislative Party head Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra criticised Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. “The statements made by Omar sahib are riddled with contradictions. Our party will continue to remind the government of the issues they raised during the election and the promises they made, which earned them such a significant mandate,” Mr. Parra said.

