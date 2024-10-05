Protests in J&K over Yati Narsinghanand’s alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Multiple protests broke out in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (October 5, 2024) over alleged remarks of priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati against Prophet Muhammad in his speech.

Scores of locals held street protests in Jammu and Rajouri districts demanding action against the priest. The Muttahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of Muslim bodies, also condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made by Mr. Narsinghanand.

“Such blasphemous statements are completely unacceptable to Muslims and all those who believe in respect for religious personalities and prophets. The agenda of these evil people who deliberately hurt the sentiments of Muslims, is to provoke, spread hate and incite communal violence among communities. As there are no consequences for them, such elements indulge in these outrageous acts and get away with them,” the MMU said in a statement.

The MMU demanded the priest’s immediate arrest and the cancellation of his bail at the earliest. “The sanctity of our faith must be respected, and the law must take its course to hold such offenders accountable,” the MMU said.

Members of other communities including Sikhs joined the protest at Jammu’s Bhatindi and said the government must act against people like Mr. Narsinghanand to maintain peace and communal harmony in the country.

“We have joined this protest to convey our strong resentment against the blasphemous remarks which have the potential to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the country. The government must act against the culprit in accordance with the law of the land,” State president of All India Confederation of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes, R K Kalsotra, said.

Another participant Jasbir Singh said the Sikh community strongly condemns the remarks of the “hate-monger” who should be jailed under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) immediately. “We appeal to the people to maintain communal harmony,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)