Protest against Vaishno Devi ropeway project turns violent; one policeman injured

Shopkeepers, pony and palanquin providers say the project will affect their livelihood; J&K Lieutenant Governor says there’s no going back on development projects but people’s concerns will be addressed

Published - November 25, 2024 10:54 pm IST - Jammu

The Hindu Bureau
People protesting against the proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project clash with police personnel at Katra in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir on November 25, 2024.

Violence broke out in the Reasi district of Jammu and KashmirVaishno Devi on Monday (November 25, 2024) during a protest by traders and service providers against the proposed ropeway to the Vaishno Devi shrine. At least one policeman was injured in the incident.

Hundreds of people held a street protest in Katra town, which is the base camp to climb the Trikuta hill to reach the shrine. The protest followed a 72-hour shutdown that ended late on Sunday (November 24, 2024). The protesters, mainly shopkeepers, and pony and palanquin providers, are against the proposed ropeway to the shrine, saying that it would affect their livelihood. They demanded compensation for all those who would be impacted by the ropeway, which would connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along a 12-km steep track.

The police said it used mild force to disperse the protesters when they threw stones at the security personnel. Vehicles were also damaged during the clash.

“We will also try to find a solution through discussions that will make everyone happy,” Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan said.

People take part in a protest march in Reasi on November 25, 2024, the fourth day of the strike against the ropeway project.

J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha also promised to look into “the genuine concerns”. Mr. Sinha, also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), said a committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner would hold a dialogue with the stakeholders in Katra. “The concerns with regard to loss of employment are being taken care of. There would be no compromise on development projects and creation of ample employment opportunities for the people,” Mr. Sinha said.

