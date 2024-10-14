President's rule revoked in J&K after 6 years, paves way for Omar Abdullah govt.

President's rule was withdrawn in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (October 13, 2024), paving the way for the formation of a new government in the Union Territory.

A gazette notification to this effect was issued by the Union Home Ministry.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) read with Articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution of India, the order dated the 31st October, 2019 in relation to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the chief minister under Section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019," the notification signed by President Droupadi Murmu said.

The National Conference-Congress alliance won the recent Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and is set to form the government.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah will be the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He has been elected as the leader of the alliance.

Central rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019, following the formal division of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament on August 5, 2019. Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state, was also abrogated on that day.

Prior to October 31, 2019, the central rule was continuing in the erstwhile state from June 2017 after the resignation of the then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti when the BJP withdrew support to the PDP-led government.

