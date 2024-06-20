Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Srinagar on June 20 amid tight security, said the day was not far when people will elect a new government and shape Jammu & Kashmir’s future as a State once again. He pledged to “teach a lesson to the enemies of J&K”, while referring to recent terror attacks.

Mr. Modi said efforts were being made “to remove the gulf between hearts and from Delhi”.

Addressing the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Mr. Modi praised the people of Jammu & Kashmir for “keeping the flag of democracy high”, while referring to their participation in the Lok Sabha election.

“What can be better than the people of J&K electing their representative and tackling their problems through them. That is why preparations for the assembly elections have started. The day is not far when you will select the new government of J&K with your own vote. The day will come soon when J&K will shape its future as a State once again”, the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi said he was excited about the visit. “Firstly, today’s event is related to the inauguration and foundation stone laying of developmental projects in J&K. Secondly, this is the first meeting with the people of J&K after the Lok Sabha election.”

Mr. Modi said Jammu & Kashmir was witnessing former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vaypayee’s vision of ‘Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat aur Kashmiriyat’ being “turned into a reality today”. “The transformation in J&K is a result of the work done by the government in the last 10 years,” he said, while pointing out the initiatives taken for women, lower income groups, Pakistani refugees, Valmiki community, Safai Karamcharis among others.

The Prime Minister spoke about the “non-acceptance of the Constitution of India and the neglect shown towards J&K since Independence”. “Today, we are living the Constitution of India. Through the Constitution, we are finding new ways to change the face of Kashmir for good. The Constitution has finally been adopted by J&K in the true sense. The walls of Article 370 have been brought down,” he said.

‘Enemies making last-ditch efforts’

Referring to militancy, Mr. Modi said the enemies of peace and humanity were against the development of Jammu & Kashmir. “This is their (militants) last-ditch effort to top the development of J&K, to ensure that peace is not established here. The government has taken serious note of the recent terror incidents and the Union Home Minister has reviewed the arrangements in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir administration.”

Mr. Modi said no stone will be left unturned to teach the enemies of Jammu & Kashmir a lesson. “The new generation of J&K will live in permanent peace. We will strengthen the path of progress chosen by J&K,” he said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than ₹1,500 crore. He launched Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project worth ₹1,800 crore and handed over appointment letters to 200 fresh government recruits.

Hailing the progress in Kashmir, the Prime Minister said, “The valley is witnessing major development works on almost every front, including rail connectivity, education, health infrastructure, electricity and water”.

Mr. Modi will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC on Friday morning. He will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the yoga session thereafter.