PDP’s Mehbooba asks CM Omar to review cases of terminated employees in J&K

Establish a review committee for all employees terminated during the Central rule in J&K, Ms. Mufti asks CM Abdullah; Develop clear guidelines to prevent similar issues in the future, she said

Published - November 11, 2024 10:13 pm IST - Srinagar

Peerzada Ashiq
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday (November 11, 2024) asked the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to establish a review committee for all those employees terminated during the Central rule in J&K.

In a letter to Mr. Abdullah, Ms. Mufti pitched for conducting “fair and thorough reviews of each case, allowing individuals or their families to present their side”.  “Develop clear guidelines to prevent similar issues in the future, mandating full inquiry and legal oversight before any dismissal,” Ms. Mufti said.

‘Rectify these wrongs’

Urging prompt and decisive action, she urged the government “to rectify these wrongs”. “Such steps would not only relieve affected families but also restore confidence among government employees in J&K,” Ms. Mufti added.

She highlighted the case of Nazir Ahmad Wani, a terminated Tehsildar from Pulwama, who faced dismissal under Article 311 and was arrested under UAPA.  “Despite being acquitted of all charges, Wani’s prolonged ordeal took a toll on his health, leading to his death from cardiac arrest on October 27, this year. His family, now left without his support, is also facing significant bureaucratic delays in accessing his pension and entitlements,” Ms. Mufti said.

She said the dismissal of individuals like Wani, without formal inquiry or a chance for defense, affects more than just these individuals. “It strains their families and creates an atmosphere of uncertainty for all government employees in Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.

The manifestos of the PDP and the National Conference (NC) had also promised to review such cases. Over 60 government employees, including senior officials from police and the civil administration, have been sacked by J&K L-G Manoj Sinha since Article 311 was amended in J&K in 2021. Unlike the rest of the country, the amendment saw insertion of Article 311(2)(c), which does not require departmental inquiry, except for a police or an official report, to terminate the services of employees.

