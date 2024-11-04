PDP legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra brings resolution opposing Article 370’s abrogation in J&K Assembly

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed-ur-Rehmaan Parra on Monday (November 4, 2024) brought a resolution against the 2019 move of the Centre to abrogate J&K’s special constitutional status during the first session of the J&K Assembly of Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after the election of veteran National Conference (NC) leader Abdul Rahim Rather, Mr. Parra congratulated Mr. Rather and referred to the Constituent Assembly of 1951 when NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah was in power.

“Like the Constituent Assembly of Sheikh Abdullah time, this Assembly too is a transition to negotiate our relation. I have a small request that a resolution is passed in the House. I, on behalf of my party, bring a resolution to oppose the J&K Reorganisation Act and for the restoration of Article 370,” Mr. Parra said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP legislator’s move triggered a ruckus in the House. The BJP legislators were up in arms and sought the resolution be discarded. “This is not appropriate on the first day. Such matters should not be introduced in this House,” BJP Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA Sheikh Khursheed and the J&K Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone were seen supporting Mr. Parra for his move to bring a resolution.

Speaker Rather said he will take a final call. “I have not reviewed this (resolution) yet. Allow me to examine it,” Mr. Rather said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP’s move is to checkmate the ruling NC’s move to bring a similar resolution on Article 370 during the debate on the address of J&K Governor in the House.

The NC, which has a support of around 55 MLAs in the House, was also mulling to bring a resolution to oppose the Centre’s move to end special constitutional position in 2019.

Meanwhile, former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in a post on X, praised Mr. Parra. “Proud of Waheed Parra for introducing (a) resolution in J&K Assembly opposing the revocation of Article 370 and resolve to restore the special status. God bless you,” Ms. Mufti said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.