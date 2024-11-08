PDP, JKPC, and AIP legislators bring fresh joint resolution on Article 370

Legislators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC), and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Thursday moved a fresh resolution before the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly against the “unconstitutional and unilateral abrogation” of Article 370 and Article 35A.

“The NC resolution was vague and ambiguous. Keeping in mind the public sentiment and outrage, we condemned the Centre’s move of August 5, 2019. We request the National Conference to table this resolution,” Mr. Parra said.

‘Fixed match’

JKPC president Sajad Lone, who also signed the resolution, said: “If they (NC) don’t bring a resolution, then it is a fixed match. It was a weak resolution. We did not come to the Assembly for this.”

The jointly signed resolution of Mr. Parra, Mr. Lone, PDP MLA Fayyaz Mir and AIP legislator Sheikh Khursheed reads: “This House strongly condemns the unconstitutional and unilateral abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, along with the enactment of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, by the Government of India. These actions stripped Jammu & Kashmir of its special status and statehood, undermining the foundational guarantees and protections originally accorded to the region and its people by the Constitution of India.”

It said the House unequivocally demands the immediate restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A in their original, unaltered form, and calls for the reversal of all changes introduced by the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

It urged the Union government to respect the constitutional, democratic sanctity of J&K by reinstating all special provisions and guarantees to preserve its distinct identity, culture, and political autonomy.

However, the National Conference has criticised the move. “How can three legislators pass a resolution? It has no validity. A resolution, which talks about special status and constitutional guarantees, has already been passed with the support of 62 legislators,” NC legislator Salman Sagar said.

