PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari quits party ahead of Assembly polls

Suhail Bukhari was apparently miffed at not being given the mandate to contest the polls.

Updated - August 20, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 05:05 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Suhail Bukhari with PDP President Mehooba Mufti. FIle

Suhail Bukhari with PDP President Mehooba Mufti. FIle | Photo Credit: The Hindu

PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari Tuesday (August 20, 2024) quit the party ahead of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Bukhari told PTI he has quit the PDP, but he did not elaborate further. Mr. Bukhari was apparently miffed at not being given the mandate to contest the polls.

He had hoped to contest the polls from Wagoora-Kreeri, but the return of former Minister Basharat Bukhari to the PDP last month diminished his chances of getting the ticket.

Mr. Bukhari, a journalist-turned-politician, was a close aide of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and had also served as her advisor when she was the Chief Minister.

