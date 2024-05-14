ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani intruder arrested near Line of Control

Published - May 14, 2024 02:42 pm IST - Jammu

According to villagers, a group of at least five suspected terrorists entered into a house and sought food.

PTI

A Pakistani intruder was arrested from a village near the Line of Control (LoC) here, officials said on May 14. File (Image used for representation purpose only) | Photo Credit: PTI

A Pakistani intruder was arrested from a village near the Line of Control (LoC) here, officials said on May 14. Separately, a massive search operation was launched near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district following suspicious movement of at least five persons, believed to be terrorists, the officials said.

BSF opens fire on Pakistani drone along International Border in J-K's Samba

They said a Pakistani intruder, who identified himself as Zahir Khan, a resident of Karachi, was arrested from Milan de Khui village near the LoC in Pallanwala area of Khour on the outskirts of Jammu on May 13.

He was seen moving in a suspicious manner by a Police party and was taken to the local Police post where he disclosed his identity and claimed to have inadvertently crossed from across the border, the officials said. They said a case under relevant sections of law was registered against the arrested person and further investigation is on.

In Kathua district, the officials said a joint search operation was launched by Police, Army and BSF at village Juthana in Rajbagh area on May 14 morning after villagers informed presence of five suspected terrorists who were looking for food.

BSF detects 150-metre tunnel near the border in Jammu

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Anand Jain along with Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora reached Kathua to supervise the anti-terror operation.     

However, they fled the scene after getting suspicious that their movement was reported to the security forces, they said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

