Pakistani intruder arrested along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

A 35-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested by Indian army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Sunday, security officials said.

Hassam Shahzad, a resident of Tarinote village of Pakistan side of the LoC, was intercepted and taken into custody by the troops in Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar sub-division when he tried to sneak into this side in the early hours of the day, the officials said.

Shahzad was found hiding in a burrow close to a river near Bravo check area, 100 metres inside Indian territory, by an area domination patrol party, the officials said.

They said ₹1800 in Pakistani currency, an identity card and two mobile SIM cards were recovered from Shahzad who, during preliminary questioning, stated that he had inadvertently crossed the LoC.

