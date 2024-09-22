ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani intruder arrested along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Updated - September 22, 2024 01:09 pm IST - Mendhar/Jammu

Shahzad was found hiding in a burrow close to a river near Bravo check area, 100 metres inside Indian territory.

PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans patrol near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A 35-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested by Indian army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Sunday, security officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassam Shahzad, a resident of Tarinote village of Pakistan side of the LoC, was intercepted and taken into custody by the troops in Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar sub-division when he tried to sneak into this side in the early hours of the day, the officials said.

Shahzad was found hiding in a burrow close to a river near Bravo check area, 100 metres inside Indian territory, by an area domination patrol party, the officials said.

They said ₹1800 in Pakistani currency, an identity card and two mobile SIM cards were recovered from Shahzad who, during preliminary questioning, stated that he had inadvertently crossed the LoC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US