Operation to hunt down terrorists in J&K's Baramulla enters 2nd day

April 26, 2024 10:24 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Srinagar

The operation to flush out terrorists following a gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district entered the second day as firing resumed on Friday, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firing between security forces and terrorists in Sopore

Fresh exchange of firing took place between security forces and terrorists on Friday morning at the site of an encounter at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the Sopore area of north Kashmir, they said.

The encounter broke out on Thursday during which a civilian identified as Farooq Ahmad was injured near the site of the gunbattle.

Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area, the officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.