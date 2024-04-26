ADVERTISEMENT

Operation to hunt down terrorists in J&K's Baramulla enters 2nd day

April 26, 2024 10:24 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Srinagar

Fresh exchange of firing took place between security forces and terrorists on Friday morning at the site of an encounter at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the Sopore area of north Kashmir

PTI

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with terrorists, in Nowpora area of Sopore district, Friday, April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The operation to flush out terrorists following a gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district entered the second day as firing resumed on Friday, officials said.

Firing between security forces and terrorists in Sopore

Fresh exchange of firing took place between security forces and terrorists on Friday morning at the site of an encounter at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the Sopore area of north Kashmir, they said.

The encounter broke out on Thursday during which a civilian identified as Farooq Ahmad was injured near the site of the gunbattle.

Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area, the officials added.

