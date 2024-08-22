GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Only once in India’s history Statehood was taken away to create UTs: Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar

“The representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is important for the country,” Mr. Gandhi said

Updated - August 22, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 12:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with locals at a restaurant in Srinagar, on August 21, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with locals at a restaurant in Srinagar, on August 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on his visit to Srinagar noted that it was for the first time in India’s history that Statehood was withdrawn and Union Territories were created, in reference to the Centre’s 2019 move.

Mr. Gandhi arrived at Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) to hold meetings with senior Congress leaders and with the National Conference (NC) leaders, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. The two parties had been holding backchannel meetings to finalise seat-sharing arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Assembly polls. 

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi an impactful voice, ready to join hands with him to address issues of Kashmir: PDP leader Naeem Akhtar

Speaking to Congress party workers on Thursday, he said that the “representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is important”.

“In the history of India, after the independence, many Union Territories (UT) have been converted into States but there is only one example when Statehood was taken away and a UT was created. This has never happened before,” said Mr. Gandhi.

“We want to give this message that the representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is important, it is important for us and it is important for the country.”

Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned that Rahul Gandhi is related to J&K by blood and appealed to voters saying that their votes are needed to save the country and the culture and rights of the citizens.

The first Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election in a decade will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1, the Election Commission of India announced on August 16, 2024. This will also be the first Assembly poll in J&K since Article 370 was abrogated in 2019.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Indian National Congress / Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.