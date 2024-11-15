 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Omar meets Sitharaman, seeks Centre’s support for J&K

The financial burden and restructuring will only depend on the funds provided under different heads by the Centre

Published - November 15, 2024 10:40 pm IST - Srinagar:

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a meeting.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a meeting. | Photo Credit: PTI

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday (November 15, 2024) held a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and discussed governance and development issues faced by the Union Territory (UT).

“Our discussion centered around crucial economic matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir. I passionately advocated for much-needed support from the Union Finance Ministry for the region,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Also read | J&K CM Omar Abdullah starts spadework on development agenda with Centre

Mr. Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) won a massive mandate in the Assembly elections earlier this year where it won 42 out of 90 seats. The party, besides promising to fight for the restoration of Article 370, also pledged to reach out to the unemployed and underemployed section of J&K. Over 60,000 employees, working as daily wagers, await regularisation in the UT. The NC is also planning a massive employment drive in the first three months of its rule.

The financial burden and restructuring will only depend on the funds provided under different heads by the Centre.  The NC has promised to increase the ration quota from five kg to 10 kg, provide 12 gas cylinders and 200 units of electricity free to the economically poor section of the society. Sources said the NC intends to push on these demands in the upcoming Budget session of J&K Assembly in Jammu next year. 

Published - November 15, 2024 10:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.