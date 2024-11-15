Omar meets Sitharaman, seeks Centre’s support for J&K

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday (November 15, 2024) held a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and discussed governance and development issues faced by the Union Territory (UT).

“Our discussion centered around crucial economic matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir. I passionately advocated for much-needed support from the Union Finance Ministry for the region,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Mr. Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) won a massive mandate in the Assembly elections earlier this year where it won 42 out of 90 seats. The party, besides promising to fight for the restoration of Article 370, also pledged to reach out to the unemployed and underemployed section of J&K. Over 60,000 employees, working as daily wagers, await regularisation in the UT. The NC is also planning a massive employment drive in the first three months of its rule.

The financial burden and restructuring will only depend on the funds provided under different heads by the Centre. The NC has promised to increase the ration quota from five kg to 10 kg, provide 12 gas cylinders and 200 units of electricity free to the economically poor section of the society. Sources said the NC intends to push on these demands in the upcoming Budget session of J&K Assembly in Jammu next year.