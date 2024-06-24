Omar Abdullah pitches for release of MP-elect Rashid, other J&K prisoners

As two fresh faces from the Kashmir Valley took oath as members of Parliament on Monday, the National Conference (NC) in Srinagar raised its pitch over the release of prisoners, especially MP-elect Engineer Rashid, who won from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah termed the oath ceremony of new MPs, including NC’s Mian Altaf Larvi and Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, “a momentous occasion for democracy”.

“It is important to acknowledge that while the people of north Kashmir have elected Engineer Rashid, he should be given the opportunity to take his oath and represent his constituents. It is equally important to recognise the injustice faced by those imprisoned, who are unable or unwilling to participate in elections,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Raising the party’s pitch for release of hundreds of locals jailed in and outside Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Abdullah said his MPs would “vociferously demand justice for all prisoners, including Engineer Rashid”.

Mr. Abdullah lost the Lok Sabha elections to Mr. Rashid from the Baramulla constituency. “It is tough watching my party colleagues taking oath in the Lok Sabha today. Such mixed emotions. I am proud of their victory and the opportunity they’ve got to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, I am gutted I won’t be representing the people of north Kashmir. That said, life goes on,” Mr. Abdullah said.

The former Chief Minister, however, made it clear that the party’s “main demands [inside the Parliament] will be a broader amnesty for all individuals detained after August 5, 2019.”

NEET scam

Meanwhile, Mr. Abdullah took potshots at the new government over the NEET scam. “While attacking the Opposition is the prerogative of the Hon PM & we wouldn’t expect BJP being humbled in the recent polls to change that, it would have been in the fitness of things for the Hon PM to spare a few words for the young men & women for whom the #NEET scandal is the only issue that matters. Exam pe charcha isn’t a one off but a long term commitment to the interests & concerns of students,” Mr. Abdullah said in a post on X.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, who also lost in the recent elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, targeted the new government.

“While hundreds of elected MPs will take oath today after their well-earned victories, lakhs of students across India who toiled day and night to take multiple competitive exams will watch helplessly as their hard work goes down the drain. Parliament — India’s temple of democracy — will stand stark in contrast to the despair and despondency these youngsters have been pushed into. Hope every parliamentarian will rise above party affiliation and raise their voice for our younger generation whose future looks very bleak,” Ms. Mufti said.

