Omar Abdullah elected NC legislature party leader

Omar Abdullah was on Thursday unanimously elected as the leader of the National Conference legislature party, party president Farooq Abdullah said here.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A meeting of the legislature party was held where everyone unanimously chose Omar Abdullah as its leader," the senior Abdullah said.

He said a meeting of the pre-poll alliance partners would be held on Friday to take the process of government formation further.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Omar Abdullah thanked the National Conference legislators on Thursday for electing him their leader.

“You are aware of the decision that was taken. A meeting of the NC legislature party took place, the legislature party has decided its leader and I am thankful from the bottom of my heart to the NC legislators that they have reposed their faith in me and given me a chance to stake claim for government formation,” Mr. Omar Abdullah told reporters after he was elected the leader of the legislature party here.

Also Read : Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024: Key winners and losers

Earlier, all the newly elected MLAs of the National Conference (NC) met at party headquarters Nawa-i-Subah to elect their leader, who is most likely to be the chief minister as well, in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. The meeting was convened by party president and Mr. Omar's father Farooq Abdullah.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said four of the seven Independent MLAs have extended support to the NC, taking the party’s strength to 46.

“Talks are on with the Congress. They have been given a day to decide. Once they give us a letter of support, I will stake claim for government formation,” Mr. Omar Abdullah said.

The NC has emerged as the single-largest party in the just-concluded Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls with 42 seats. The party has a comfortable majority in the 95-member Assembly as its alliance partners Congress and CPI(M) have won six seats and one seat respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.