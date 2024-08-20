GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Notification issued for first phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir

The last date for making nominations for the first phase is August 27

Published - August 20, 2024 01:05 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
People walk near a clock tower in Srinagar on August 16, 2024. Assembly elections for Jammu and Kashmir will be held from September 18 to October 1, the Election Commission announced on Friday (August 16, 2024).

People walk near a clock tower in Srinagar on August 16, 2024. Assembly elections for Jammu and Kashmir will be held from September 18 to October 1, the Election Commission announced on Friday (August 16, 2024). | Photo Credit: IMRAN NISSAR

The Election Commission on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) issued notification for the first phase of the three-phased Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in which 24 segments will go to polls on September 18.

With the issuance of the notification, the nomination process for the candidates has started.

The last date for making nominations for the first phase is August 27, while the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on August 28.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is August 30 and the date of poll, if necessitated, is September 18.

In the first phase, 16 Assembly segments in the valley in south Kashmir and eight in the Jammu region will go to polls.

The seats are Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, D H Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, and Pahalgam in the Kashmir valley.

Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal will go to polls in Jammu region.

