Not permitted to conduct Friday prayers: Mirwaiz Farooq

Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed on Friday (September 6, 2024) that he was not permitted to lead congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid. He also feared that he would be held under house arrest until elections were over in Kashmir.

“I was not permitted to leave for the Jama Masjid to offer the sermon and obligatory Friday prayers. It has become routine since I was released from house detention last September after going to court. No reason was provided. I was simply informed that I can’t move out,” the Mirwaiz said.

He accused the authorities of “placing a vehicle” in front of his residence’s gate in Srinagar. “It’s very disconcerting and authoritarian that my freedom and liberty are at their command. As a religious and social figure, my activities have been brought to a grinding halt, causing distress to me and those associated with these activities,” the Mirwaiz said.

He described the authorities move as “a reflection of negative thinking.” “People are persecuted and detained every day. Because of the elections, people, especially youth, are being asked to report to police stations for surety bonds. This is harassment,” the Mirwaiz alleged.

A so-called peace and normalcy was being established by curbing fundamental rights. “Unfortunately, you are actually enforcing it by force and intimidating people into silence, which in the long run is unsustainable,” the Mirwaiz said.

He said our collective aim is peace, normalcy and resolution of the conflict. Political engagement with the aspirations and sentiments of the people of J&K is the way forward.